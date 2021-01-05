Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a puppy.
Police say the dog, named Daphne, was stolen in the 2000 block of Beechwood Boulevard on Tuesday at 5:50 p.m. The 4-month-old mixed breed dog is 20 pounds with black and white fur.
Police say the dog’s owner was walking her near the Frick Park Environmental Center when an unknown man stopped and began petting the dog. Police say he then picked up the dog and unhooked her leash.
When the woman asked for her dog back, the suspect pushed her and ran off with the dog, police say.
Call the police at 412-422-6520 with any information.
You must log in to post a comment.