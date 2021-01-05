Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITEHALL BOROUGH (KDKA) — A K9 officer with the Whitehall Borough Police Department is getting decked out with some new technology.
K9 Officer Finn is now equipped with a GPS tracking device.
Police say that the device attaches to Finn’s collar and helps the department by providing real time tracking and monitoring through an app.
Officers say that this type of technology can be useful to help map out the route of travel during search operations or retracing a suspect’s flight path for evidence.
