PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is devoting all of January to warm soups and stew recipes to keep you warm during the winter months.

Fassoulada (White Bean Soup)

Ingredients:

2 cups dried great northern beans

8 fresh sage leaves

Two 3-inch sprigs of fresh rosemary

Sauce:

4 teaspoons olive oil

4 ounces lean ham – chopped

2 large onions – diced

1/2 cup minced Italian parsley

1 large garlic clove – minced

3 teaspoons minced fresh basil

2 teaspoons tomato paste

2 – 16-oz cans crushed tomatoes with their liquid

Salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

3 cups water

Directions:

The night before, place the beans in a pot and add enough cold water to cover them by three inches. Allow the beans to soak overnight.

Drain the beans and turn them back into a 5-quart pot. Sprinkle with sage and rosemary. Add enough water to cover by about 3-inches. Cover and bring to a boil – lower heat to a simmer and cook the beans for 1 hour. Drain the beans and return them to the pot.

Meanwhile – make the sauce. Heat the oil with the ham in a heavy 4-quart pot. Add the onions and parsley. Sauté the onions until golden. Blend in the garlic, basil and tomato paste. Add the tomatoes and cook the sauce for 5 minutes – uncovered. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the tomato sauce along with the 3 cups of water to the beans. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil. Partially cover and cook the bean/tomato mixture for about 1 hour or until the beans are very tender and have the consistency of a very thick soup. Stir often to check for sticking.

Serves: 6