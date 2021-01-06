By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf is strongly condemning the occupation of the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The protesters stormed the building, pausing Congress’ counting of the Electoral College results. Lawmakers were evacuated or put on lockdown in order to protect their safety.

In a statement, the governor said, “President Trump’s supporters attempted a coup.”

You can read Gov. Wolf’s full statement below.