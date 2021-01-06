Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – Indiana University of Pennsylvania is thinking spring and they have announced they will begin the spring semester remotely.
According to IUP, due to cases of COVID-19 still remaining high statewide and the vaccine rollout going slower than anticipated, the university made the decision to start the semester online.
Classes will begin on January 19 and they will remain online through at least February 8.
IUP is also strongly recommending that students stay home and away from campus until then.
You must log in to post a comment.