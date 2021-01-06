Comments
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – A 21-year-old man was killed late Tuesday night in Penn Hills.
According to Allegheny County Police, just after 11:00 p.m. first responders were alerted to a shooting in the 400 block of Fielding Drive.
Once on the scene, they found a 21-year-old man shot inside his vehicle.
He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
Penn Hills Police requested the assistance of Allegheny County Police Homicide detectives.
No suspects have been named and Allegheny County Police are investigating.
