By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 664 new Coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 448 are confirmed from 1,541 PCR tests. There are 216 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 4 months to 107 years, with 43 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 27 to Jan. 6. Twenty-four positive tests are more than a week old, the Health Department says.

There have been 3,315 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of these patients, xxx have been treated in the ICU and xxx have needed a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,067.

Of the 10 newly-reported deaths, one patient was in their 70s, five were in their 80s, three patients were in their 90s, and one person was over 100 years of age. Five deaths of these deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.

The dates of death range from Jan. 1-6.

There have been 58,371 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

The age groups of the newly-reported cases follow: 00-04 – 9

05-12 – 23

13-18 – 42

19-24 – 57

25-49 – 241

50-64 – 161

65+ – 131 The genders of the newly reported cases follow: Female – 361

