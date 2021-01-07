By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A board member of Gateway School District has resigned after a controversial text led to a woman alleging racial discrimination and filing a federal lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, Korie Morton-Rozier accuses school board member Paul Caliari and Gateway of not hiring her for the athletic director position because her husband is Black.
Caliari specifically is accused of referencing Morton-Rozier and her husband in a text message that allegedly read: “Didn’t she start dating the darkies?” according to the lawsuit.
The school district confirmed Caliari’s resignation, which they accepted on Thursday.
“Board members definitely understand the serious nature and concerns resulting from Mr. Caliari’s text; however, they are adhering to the advice of our solicitor in not commenting publicly,” the school district wrote in a letter to Gateway families on Thursday.
