By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG/WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday that around 1,000 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been activated to help the National Guard in the nation’s capital.

The Pennsylvania National Guard will be active in Washington D.C. through Inauguration Day on January 20.

“The unprecedented and disturbing events yesterday in our nation’s capital are cause for ongoing concern and Pennsylvania is prepared to assist as needed in securing peace and an orderly transfer of power on January 20,” Wolf said. “Our National Guard members will assist the D.C. National Guard and local civilian authorities as they work to keep the area surrounding the Capitol and other locations secure in the coming days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.”

“Pennsylvania Guard members are well-trained and well-prepared to assist our communities, commonwealth and country in any way they can,” Acting Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler said. “We are also very fortunate that our Guard members have extensive experience working alongside the D.C. National Guard as part of past training events and presidential inaugurations.”

Officials say that the Pennsylvania National Guard is the second largest in the country.

