By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A study from LendingTree ranked the most popular cities for Millennial homebuyers and found that Pittsburgh is in the top ten!
LendingTree found that Pittsburgh was the ninth most popular city for Millennial homebuyers.
According to the mortgage broker, even during a pandemic, many are still looking to take advantage of the near-record-low loans.
The average age of the homebuyer was 31-years-old with a loan request of $172,000.
The most popular city for millennial homebuyers was San Jose, California.
