Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is suspected of shooting at police officers in Wilmerding.
On Thursday, police say three detectives spotted a man who appeared to be carrying a gun. When they tried to stop him, police say the man opened fire on the detectives.
They returned fire but no one was hurt. The alleged shooter ran off, but police say the man was arrested 40 minutes later in Turtle Creek.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.