CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say the man was arrested in Turtle Creek.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Turtle Creek, Wilmerding

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is suspected of shooting at police officers in Wilmerding.

(Photo Credit: Dennis Lane/KDKA)

On Thursday, police say three detectives spotted a man who appeared to be carrying a gun. When they tried to stop him, police say the man opened fire on the detectives.

They returned fire but no one was hurt. The alleged shooter ran off, but police say the man was arrested 40 minutes later in Turtle Creek.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments