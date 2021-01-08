By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An apartment building partially collapsed in East Pittsburgh.
The fire chief said that there were three people in the three apartments inside the building in the 500 block of Main Street and they were able to get out uninjured.
Bricks were scattered all over the sidewalk as they fell from the top of the building.
According to fire officials, the third floor collapsed onto the second floor, then onto the first floor, and then to the ground.
Three people have been forced out of their homes after a partial building collapse in the 500 block of Main Street in East Pittsburgh. The bricks fell off the roof area. We’re told no one was injured. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zJoZ6fS4pp
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 8, 2021
The collapse occurred Thursday night around 10:10 p.m.
Occupants of the building are not able to stay inside due to the collapse.
Crews are working to learn what caused the collapse.
