Officials say no one was injured.By Chris Hoffman
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An apartment building partially collapsed in East Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The fire chief said that there were three people in the three apartments inside the building in the 500 block of Main Street and they were able to get out uninjured.

Bricks were scattered all over the sidewalk as they fell from the top of the building.

According to fire officials, the third floor collapsed onto the second floor, then onto the first floor, and then to the ground.

The collapse occurred Thursday night around 10:10 p.m.

Occupants of the building are not able to stay inside due to the collapse.

Crews are working to learn what caused the collapse.

