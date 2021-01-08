By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has learned that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is above the national testing rate for COVID-19, according to the White House Task Force.

In the task force’s weekly report, dated January 3, Pennsylvania was at the yellow level for numbers of tests performed per 100,000 people. The yellow level is when a state administers 2,000 to 2,999 tests per 100,000 people.

According to Director of Testing and Contact Tracing Michael Huff, to date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has collected 8,466,597 results from COVID-19 PCR and antigen tests.

“We want Pennsylvanians to know that if they need a test, one is available,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This week, we have added five free testing sites and will continue to expand testing opportunities across the state weekly. As COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities, we need to take precautions to keep ourselves safe by monitoring ourselves for COVID-19 symptoms, finding a testing site near to us if we have symptoms and staying home if we are sick.”

The White House Task Force report also noted that Pennsylvania has seen a decrease in new cases and test positivity.

Pennsylvania is averaging 392 new cases per 100,000 people compared to the national average of 413 new cases per 100,000 people.