By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is considering a run for the United States Senate in 2022.

The current occupant of the seat is Senator Pat Toomey who announced in October that he would not seek a third term in the Senate.

A report in the Philadelphia Inquirer teased that Fetterman may be considering the run for the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

However, as he is known to do, Fetterman took to social media to discuss the report that he may be running in 2022.

“What I know to be True: All work has dignity. All paychecks must too. Union Way of Life is sacred + built this nation. Healthcare is a basic human right. LGBTQIA 🏳️‍🌈 deserves Equal Protection Under The Law. Immigration Makes America, America 🇺🇸” Fetterman tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Fetterman also said: “Every one of PA’s 67 counties matter. Forgotten communities + neighborhoods must be rebuilt. 2nd chances + redemption + reimagining criminal justice reform. Legal Weed for USA + ending the War on Drugs. Pennsylvania needs a United States Senator that knows this is true too.”

While Fetterman did not explicitly announce a run, he did share a link to a donation page.

The page reads: “Pennsylvania will be the most important Senate race in 2022. We think we can win if we go for it. But before we decide to run, we want to know who’s with us. Will you make a donation today if you want to see John run?”

Fetterman ran for Senate in 2016 but lost in the Democratic Senate primary to Katie McGinty, who went on to lose the general election to Senator Pat Toomey.