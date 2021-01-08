PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, If the Steelers want to simulate game-time conditions for this Sunday night’s big playoff game against the Cleveland Browns they just need to practice tonight at the same time as the weather will be near identical.

Skies will be mostly cloudy for the 8:15 p.m. kickoff with temperatures near the freezing mark.

I have a feeling the players would call the weather “football” weather…but then again, the players call any type of weather that is cold, rainy, or snowy “football” weather so there’s that.

Looking at today’s forecast highs will be in the mid to maybe the upper 30s.

Yesterday’s high was the coolest yet this week, only hitting 34 degrees.

We will likely be warmer than that today with mostly cloudy skies.

If you were out yesterday afternoon you may have seen us get teased by some brief sunshine, but it wasn’t a lot and we likely won’t see a lot again today with the inversion still in place. The clouds have thinned out though and you can tell by this morning’s cold start with temperatures well into the 20s for lows.

Looking ahead, the week ahead looks to be cloudy and seasonal with few ups and downs until next weekend when some arctic air moves in. This will also likely be the next chance for some accumulating snow across the area.

There could also be some snow around next Thursday but it appears that surface temperatures will be too warm for anything to stick if it does indeed come down as snow and now a light drizzle.

