By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A man from Pennsylvania is one of 13 individuals charged in federal court by the U.S. Department of Justice for allegedly committing offenses during the U.S. Capitol riot.
Terry Brown of Pennsylvania faces multiple charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building, impeding government business “knowingly,” engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and committing violent entry on Capitol grounds, according to the Department of Justice.
According to the statement of facts provided by Capitol Police, Brown was allegedly in a crowd of six people at the Upper Level of the United States Capitol Visitors Center and did not leave when requested by police. Capitol Police say they removed the crowd from the area and arrested them.
Brown was officially charged on Thursday, Jan. 7 in federal court in the District of Columbia.
The Department of Justice says even more individuals are facing charges related to the civil unrest on Wednesday in Superior Court and that several investigations are pending from multiple agencies.
