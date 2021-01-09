Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department will be allowed to pursue its case against a diner that disregarded some COVID-19 mitigation rules.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a federal judge allowed the case to proceed against The Crack’d Egg in Brentwood.
The county health department ordered the diner to close but the owners argued that the closure should be folded into their bankruptcy case.
However, a bankruptcy judge denied that argument.
The case has been sent back to the county’s court of common pleas.
