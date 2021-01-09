Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Amazon is donating $2 million to Carnegie Mellon University’s Computer Science Academy.
The gift from Amazon will allow CMU to continue providing free, online computer science curriculum for middle school and high school students.
Carnegie Mellon began the program two years ago to help kids in underserved communities.
The program also provides additional training for teachers, especially those who may not have previously taught computer science or programming.
You must log in to post a comment.