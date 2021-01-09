CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The donation will help CMU continue providing free computer science education.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Amazon is donating $2 million to Carnegie Mellon University’s Computer Science Academy.

The gift from Amazon will allow CMU to continue providing free, online computer science curriculum for middle school and high school students.

Carnegie Mellon began the program two years ago to help kids in underserved communities.

The program also provides additional training for teachers, especially those who may not have previously taught computer science or programming.

