By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Point Park University announced this week it would offer free on-campus COVID-19 testing to students, faculty and staff the first week of the spring semester.
“Testing is required for all students living in on-campus housing. We strongly advise students living off campus, commuter students, faculty and staff to take advantage of this free testing,” Point Park President Paul Hennigan wrote in a letter to the campus community.
Hennigan said the testing was available due to a partnership with the Allegheny County Health Department, UPMC and Curative, a company that assists with COVID-19 testing.
Students, faculty and staff will receive more details on the testing process in the coming days.
The university asks that students, faculty and staff do not travel in the two weeks before returning to campus, wear a face mask, monitor any potential COVID-19 symptoms and follow social distancing guidelines.
