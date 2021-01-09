CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department fined the restaurant for not following COVID-19 restrictions.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department fined a restaurant in the Strip District for not following COVID-19 mitigation rules.

Savoy had to pay $2,400 for COVID-19 related violations in November of 2020, according to the Allegheny County Health Department’s data. Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report that the health department only posted the fine to their website this week due to a data oversight and that Savoy did pay the fine back in November.

Inspectors say the restaurant was allowing customers to sit at the bar, serving alcohol without a meal and allowing too many people inside the restaurant at one time back in the fall.

