Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department fined a restaurant in the Strip District for not following COVID-19 mitigation rules.
Savoy had to pay $2,400 for COVID-19 related violations in November of 2020, according to the Allegheny County Health Department’s data. Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report that the health department only posted the fine to their website this week due to a data oversight and that Savoy did pay the fine back in November.
Inspectors say the restaurant was allowing customers to sit at the bar, serving alcohol without a meal and allowing too many people inside the restaurant at one time back in the fall.
You must log in to post a comment.