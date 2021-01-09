By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – During an interview on Fox News, Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey said that he believes President Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses.

“I do think the president committed impeachable offenses,” Toomey said during his interview on The Journal Editorial Report.

During the interview, Toomey said he didn’t know if the Senate has any plans to act on articles of impeachment if the House of Representatives moves to impeach President Trump prior to Inauguration Day.

“I don’t know what they are going to send over, and one of the things that I’m concerned about, frankly, is whether the House would completely politicize something,” Toomey said.

Toomey was one of the leading voices in the Senate opposing President Trump and other Republican senators’ plans to object to the certification of the Electoral College vote.

“It would be wildly inappropriate for Congress to attempt to reject the slate of electors from one or more states when there is not even a close to sufficient basis for doing so,” he said prior to the certification of the vote earlier this week.