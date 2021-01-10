HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine announced a new phased plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Pennsylvania.

So far, this is the fourth version of a vaccine plan by Pennsylvania officials.

According to Levine, the state has refined which healthcare workers qualify to be in Phase 1A and have added Phase 1B and 1C.

“This update aligns our plan with the latest recommendations from the ACIP and CDC,” Levine said. “Phase 1A has been further defined to identify specific health care providers. Phase 1B is now a significantly larger group of people that includes people age 75 and older, those with significant health issues and essential workers. This update also creates a Phase 1C, which is those people age 65-74 and people with high-risk conditions such as cancer, COPD, hearth conditions and pregnant women, and those essential workers not included in Phase 1A or B.”

Essential workers in Phase 1C includes public safety officials, financiers and bankers, media members, government workers and members of the judiciary just to name a few.

Phase 2 now includes anyone 16 years old or older who was not covered in Phase 1.

The Department of Health also drew attention to a comment form that can be filled out to provide feedback on the vaccine distribution plans. You can find that link here.

The Department of Health’s full plan can be found here.