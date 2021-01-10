Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Heinz History Center has reopened with new policies and procedures in place to keep everyone safe.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be exercised.
The museum says it has plenty of space for that.
“This is a 375,00 square foot space, so there is plenty of room to spread out and room for social distancing. We think it’s a safe and fun experience for the whole family,” said Brady Smith, Marketing Director for the Heinz History Center.
The museum is also offering online programs so you can safely learn and explore from the comfort of home.
