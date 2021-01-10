Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pitt Panthers game against Georgia Tech has been postponed after a Georgia Tech player tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Pitt Panthers, the Atlantic Coast Conference made the announcement on Sunday. The Panthers were supposed to face off against the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
As a result, the game times for the Notre Dame-Virginia and Louisville-Wake Forest games have changed slightly.
Georgia Tech’s team is quarantining and conducting contact tracing investigations according to the Pitt Panthers.
