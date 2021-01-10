Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be on the ice today after reportedly canceling yesterday’s practices.
KDKA’s Bob Pompeani reports that there will be a scrimmage tonight at 6 p.m. and that the season opener against the Flyers will be held as planned in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
#Penguins WILL skate today. There will be a scrimmage tonight at 6PM. Season opener in Philly Wednesday night.
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 10, 2021
On Saturday, multiple outlets reported that the Penguins had canceled their practices due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Penguins began training camp on Jan. 3.
