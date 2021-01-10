CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be on the ice today after reportedly canceling yesterday’s practices.

KDKA’s Bob Pompeani reports that there will be a scrimmage tonight at 6 p.m. and that the season opener against the Flyers will be held as planned in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

On Saturday, multiple outlets reported that the Penguins had canceled their practices due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Penguins began training camp on Jan. 3.

