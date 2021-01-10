PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 vaccinations continued across our area Sunday. According to the state Department of health, almost 24,000 vaccines have been administered in Allegheny County.

“I’m so excited. This is amazing,” Pitt Medical Student Alexis Hester said.

Hester is in her second year of medical school at Pitt. With this historic pandemic, she is not able to go into the hospital to get first-hand experience.

“It’s been an interesting time to be a med student. It [will] definitely be something to tell future generations about,” Hester said.

She was one of about 100 unaffiliated or private healthcare workers who were able to get the Moderna vaccine Sunday morning at the Family Matters Direct Primary Care in Allison Park. These are workers who are not part of a larger healthcare system that was providing the vaccine to employees.

“When I looked in our vaccine fridge and saw the Moderna vaccine box, I got the chills. It was very thrilling,” Gentile Family Direct Primary Care Dr. Natalie Gentile said.

The office registered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to be a vaccine administration clinic. The doctors in charge plan to have the clinic for the next few weeks.

“It’s been a hard year for everyone especially else in healthcare, and this really represents to us hope and a light at the end of the tunnel,” Family Matters Direct Primary Care Dr. Kirsten Lin said.

“We’ve been eagerly anticipating getting something like this so that we can protect our patients,” Optometrist Dr. Ryan McBee said.

He said many of his patients are older and more vulnerable to the virus.

“Like a little bee sting. Nothing at all,” Dr. McBee said after getting the shot.

If you fall into this group of healthcare workers, you can register for your shot with the Allegheny County Medical Society.

Hester was able to get her shot so she could get in the hospital and learn to be the next generation of healthcare workers.

“For the most part. It’s going to take some take a little bit logistically, but, once we have the vaccine, we will be able to work with patients more,” Hester said.

Everyone that came out here today will be back in about three to four weeks to get their second dose of the vaccine.