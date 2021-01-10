CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Pittsburgh Steelers, Wiz Khalifa

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wiz Khalifa, Pittsburgh native and award-winning rapper, recently showed support for his hometown’s team ahead of the playoffs.

(Photo Credit: Wiz Khalifa/ @wizkhalifa Twitter)

Khalifa posted a picture of himself holding a sign with #HereWeGo written on it to Twitter Saturday.

The Steelers retweeted Khalifa with the caption “You know what it is❗❗” in reference to Khalifa’s song “Black And Yellow.”

The Steelers play their Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Comments