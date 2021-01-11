By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 887 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths over the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, 765 are confirmed from 2,864 PCR tests. There are 122 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years with 43 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 28 to Jan. 10.

There have been 3,485 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,089.

Of the three newly-reported deaths, one patient was in their 80s, and the other two in their 90s. One death was associated with a long-term care facility. The dates of death were Jan. 9-10.

There have been 61,075 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

