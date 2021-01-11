By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — West Virginia legislators are speaking out after one of their members has resigned.
Freshman lawmaker Derrick Evans posted video on social media as he took part in the riots at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
“Our state, once again, was brought up in national news, all across the world, for all the wrong reasons. The fact that he was an elected official just amplified that. It’s not about being a democratic member or a republican member of the legislature, this is just about being a West Virginian who embarrassed our whole state,” said Doug Skaff, Jr., Minority Leader (D) of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will choose a replacement to will Evans’ vacated seat.
