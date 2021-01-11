By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Pittsburgh has pleaded guilty to child porn charges.
Jeffrey Porch, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor. Prosecutors said in connection to the plea, the court was advised that over the course of about two years, Porch physically and sexually abused two minors.
Prosecutors also say he was in possession of child porn.
He will be sentenced later this year. He will spend at least 15 years in prison.