By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PPG Paints Arena will be empty of fans when Penguins’ season kicks off later this week.

The Pittsburgh Penguins say state and local coronavirus protocols will not allow for fans for at least the four home games scheduled this month.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania currently limits gatherings in indoor arenas to 500 people.

According to the organization, the precautionary limits restrict them to players, coaches and hockey operations staffs from both teams, as well as arena game-night staff, the broadcasters and broadcast crews and family and friends of the players.

Penguins COO said in a statement, “We look forward to welcoming fans back to PPG Paints Arena as soon as state safety protocols and capacity-limits allow for it. We will remain in regular contact with state and local authorities, as well as the NHL, and will make an announcement when fans are permitted to attend. The health and safety of our fans and players will always be our top priority.”

The Penguins say they will directly contact season ticket holders.

