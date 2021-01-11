By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools says high school winter sports are set to begin later this month.

In a release on Monday, PPS said winter sports will begin on Jan. 25, two days before the return of in-person instruction for students in the district. The release says Superintendent Anthony Hamlet announced the return date of Jan. 25 after a recommendation from the District 8 Athletic Committee to postpone the start of winter sports until at least Feb. 1.

“As a lifelong athlete, I understand the desire to want to let students play. We also must keep the safety of our students and staff a top priority,” said Dr. Anthony Hamlet in a release. “A January 25th start date will allow enough flexibility in the schedule to ensure students have the opportunity to compete in City League Championship games and any follow-up state competitions. I want to thank the District 8 Committee for their thoughtful recommendations that continue to guide decision-making during this most unusual time for our sports program.”

PPS says all teams will follow coronavirus guidelines, and schedules will be available prior to the first day of practice.