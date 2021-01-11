PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, are you kidding me? After a weekend where we finally see sunshine, break out data is showing a return of clouds mixed with sunshine.

This comes as a big upper low moves through southern parts up the Hudson Bay in Canada pushing towards Quebec through the day.

Today looks to be dry for nearly everyone.

I will add that we may see some light snow on westward facing slopes of the Laurels due to upslope but if we do it would be very isolated.

Looking ahead, the dry stretch of weather is expected to continue well into the work week.

Yesterday was the fifth straight day with no measurable accumulation.

Today will probably make the sixth day in a row with the next good chance for some precip occurring on Friday as colder air is set to arrive.

Up until then, expect a brief warm-up for the middle of the week with highs in the 40’s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Just a heads up as we are heading into next weekend — we will finally see a return of cold for this time of the year weather.

We could potentially go a week with temperatures remaining below the freezing mark.

Also data is in disagreement at this time, but right now I am forecasting our next accumulating snow to arrive on Saturday.

At this point it doesn’t look like much, if it happens at all.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.