CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for her role in the sexual abuse of an infant.

Roseanna Elaine Thompson of Charleston, was sentenced Friday in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Her ex-fiancé, Richard Smith II was sentenced in March to up to 775 years in prison.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports jurors at Smith’s trial were shown videos of the molestation recorded by Smith and Thompson in 2015.

The videos were found by Smith’s ex-wife, who turned them over to police.

Thompson pleaded guilty last month to sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust.

