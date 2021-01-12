By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new multi-use office tower is expected to go up in Pittsburgh, creating hundreds of new jobs.
The new FNB Financial Center will bring in 160 high-paying jobs, with 45% minority/woman-owned business enterprises.
The project will also bridge the historic Hill District with the Central Business District.
The company has committed to investing more than $220 million into the project.
“FNB’s decision to maintain its headquarters in Pittsburgh is a testament to the city’s status as a headquarters-friendly location, and this development will provide a critical anchor to a major redevelopment site in the City of Pittsburgh, strengthening local talent attraction and retention efforts,” said Gov. Wolf. “This development will provide more than just a safe, state-of-the-art working space for thousands of employees in Western Pennsylvania, it will benefit the surrounding community and actively engage minority and women-owned businesses in the area.”
The 26-story, 500,000 square foot office tower will be the first built within the city of Pittsburgh since 2015.