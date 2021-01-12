By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have closed their facilities after a positive COVID-19 test, the Post-Gazette reports.

#Steelers close facilities. Remember they just played #Browns two games in a row. Would be a problem if they had short week before trip to #Bills. But of course that trip ended on the first snap of last nights game — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 11, 2021

In a statement to the Post Gazette, the Steelers spokesman says their coaching staff, players and other staff members were sent home out of caution after one player tested positive for COVID-19.

From Steelers PR guy @SteelersPRBurt: "We have sent home our coaching staff, players and other staff members out of caution after we had one player test positive for COVID-19 that included several close contacts. We will continue to work with the NFL on contact tracing." — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 11, 2021

According to the Steelers’ statement, that player had several close contacts and the team is continuing to work with the league on contact tracing.

Gerry Dulac of the PG later reported the player was tight end Eric Ebron.

TE Eric Ebron played in Sunday's playoff loss after missing the regular-season finale in Cleveland because he was on the Reserve/Covid-19 list as a close contact. He tested positive on Monday, forcing the Steelers to close their South Side facility to players and coaches. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) January 13, 2021

The Steelers’ season came to an end Sunday night after a stunning loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Browns were playing without several high-profile players and head coach Kevin Stefanski because of coronavirus.