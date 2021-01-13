By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority has pled guilty to violating the Clean Water Act.
The guilty plea was in connection to sludge discharged from the plant near Aspinwall into the Allegheny River.
The sludge is a byproduct of treating the river water.
PWSA also admitted to making false statements.
Charges are still pending against a former PWSA employee, Glenn Lijewski.
Lijewski is being accused of being responsible for the discharge and false reports.