PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, the struggle is real…again.

Today will be dry through the day with the main concern being when does the sun finally come out, and how will that have an impact on local temperatures?

This pattern and weather over the past week has been frustrating.

Yesterday was the perfect example with highs for the day failing to reach 30 degrees.

Just crazy with the set-up.

Daily average High: 35, Low: 21

Sunrise: 7:43

Sunset: 5:17

This pattern continues today with all signs pointing to the warmest day of the week so far.

Clouds will be thick through the morning hours though with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours. Winds will shift just slightly, coming in out of the south at 5-10mph.

Data is pointing to us seeing a 40-degree day, the first since the third of the month.

Some areas likely will see highs in the 40s and there is a decent shot Pittsburgh will be one of those areas.

But yesterday’s temperature divide, where we saw highs in the mid to upper 30s along and south of I-70 where they saw a couple more hours of sunshine, versus everyone else seeing highs near 30 shows just how complex this forecast is.

Warm air is in place, it’s just a matter of who sees enough sunshine and how deep the wind flow is to push temperatures into the 40s.

I want to quickly look ahead to Friday where data is indicating a mix of rain and snow and some brief freezing rain also being possible.

The timing of this is during the back half of the morning commute so there could be some issues there.

Light snow will be possible for the rest of the weekend.

One more thing, I am keeping Thursday dry for now but there likely will be a 20 percent chance for an isolated snow shower or two.

