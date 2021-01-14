By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a father and son were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hawkins Village.
Police say officials were notified of the shooting Thursday around 9:15 p.m. in Rankin. First responders found the 55-year-old father and 17-year-old son, who were both taken to local hospitals.
Police say the teenager is in critical condition, and the father is in stable condition.
Law enforcement says an unknown man approached the victims and shot both of them as they were outside their home. Police are investigating.
