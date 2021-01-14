By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FINDLAY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Findlay Township Police are asking for help in their investigation of a hit and run accident.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the accident caused “significant damage” to the property at the Findlay Township Parks and Recreation Complex.
Police believe the suspect was driving a silver Honda Accord, either a 2006 or 2007 model.
They also believe the car will have significant damage to the driver’s side of the car.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Findlay Township Police at 724-695-1300.