PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a disappointing post-season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. The organization announced changes to the coaching staff Thursday that included parting ways with Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett and defensive backs coach Tom Bradley.

“I want to thank all three of the coaches for their commitment and dedication to the Pittsburgh Steelers,” said Head Coach Mike Tomlin in a statement. “They have all played integral roles in our success and I am appreciative of their efforts. Personally, Randy and I have been in Pittsburgh since I hired him in 2007, but our relationship began well before that. He has been a friend of mine for years and wish his family nothing but the best, and I am eternally grateful for our relationship both on and off the field.”

Ficthner spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator for the team, after initially joining Tomlin’s staff in 2007. He first served as wide receivers coach from ’07-’09 before then becoming the quarterbacks coach from 2010 through 2017.

Under Fichtner, the Steelers offense never really seemed to fully click in the 2020 season, ranking 22nd in Football Outsiders’ offensive efficiency metric DVOA. In 2019, the offense struggled but, the loss of Ben Roethlisberger played a big part in that. In his first season as coordinator, 2018, the Steelers ranked sixth in DVOA and Roethlisberger had arguably the best season of his career throwing for over 5,100 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Now, added to the questions facing the team this offseason will be a search for a new offensive coordinator.

Sarrett was hired by Tomlin in 2012 and spent six seasons as an offensive assistant before being elevated to assistant offensive line coach in 2018. He then spent the past two seasons as the team’s offensive line coach.

Bradley joined the team in 2018 as defensive backs coach and spent the past three years in that role.