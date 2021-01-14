By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple local restaurants were shut down by the Department of Agriculture for defying the indoor dining ban when it was in effect.
The Department of Agriculture said Wednseday that Rough Cut Tavern and Hotel in Washington County, Tunnelton Inn in Indiana County and Sharky’s Café and Tin Lizzy’s in Westmoreland were among 24 restaurants ordered to close.
They say Sharky’s Café and Tin Lizzy’s were both allowed to reopen after they requested a new inspection and were confirmed to be complying with the law.
On Jan. 6, the Department of Health petitioned Commonwealth Court seeking injunctions against 28 restaurants that continued to do dine-in after receiving closure orders.
The indoor dining shutdown, which went into effect Dec. 12, was lifted Jan. 4.
A county-by-county breakdown including more of the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Food Safety enforcements can be found online.