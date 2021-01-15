By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – TSA officers confiscated a loaded .22 caliber handgun at a checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.
Officers observed the loaded gun as the woman’s carry-on items went through the X-ray machine.
Allegheny County Police were alerted, confiscated the gun, and questioned the woman.
She is not facing federal civil penalties for carrying a loaded gun at a checkpoint.
Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms so long as they are in checked baggage, properly packaged, and declared at the airline ticket counter. Those firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided case.
When a traveler is found to have a gun at a checkpoint, the lane comes to a standstill until police resolve the incident.
The proper ways to travel with a gun can be found on the TSA website.