PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — It only measures about 3 feet wide, but a simple red box along Richmore Drive in Penn Hills is overflowing with help and hope.

KDKA’s Kym Gable visited the Speed family to find out more about their “Blessing Box,” a container crafted to store food and essentials for people in need. Anyone who needs food or toiletries can stop by and take what they need free of charge.

“It just fell heavy on our hearts and the kids wanted to learn to do more,” said Chelsey Speed, whose daughters help her stock the box and load up vehicles.

“I get boxes ready for people,” said Catalina Speed. “Get them stuff that they need, and sometimes I help bring the box out to their car with my mom.”

“There are people here every day,” said Malayah Wilson. “Every five minutes, we hear our little doorbell. There are a lot more people than you think that struggle.”

They have received so many donations that the family’s garage is now stocked with items.

“I’m trying to instill to my children that it’s OK to struggle. Everyone struggles at one point in time in their lives, and it’s OK to help people you don’t know,” said Chelsey.

One of those people is Nicole Coulter, who was a stranger but now is a friend of the family who helps in the charitable efforts.

“We connected and we have become really good friends. So not only has it helped provide for my family, but I’m also getting the emotional,” said Coulter. “You feel blessed in so many different ways.”