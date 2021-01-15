By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some students and faculty at Carlow University got their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Everyone who took part is a member of the university’s College of Health and Wellness.

Students say they are thankful to be getting the vaccine and know how important it is to try and prevent the virus from spreading.

“I’m going to be going to going into the hospitals, working with patients hands on, so it’s really important that I get it, so if I’m a carrier, I don’t take it from patient to patient, who could have really bad side effects from it,” Jessica Sipfert, a Carlow University sophomore, said.

All of the students who got the vaccine will be providing frontline patient care this semester as part of their clinical rotations.