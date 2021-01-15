By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new Netflix series filming in Pittsburgh is looking for paid core background actors.
“The Chair” will film in Shadyside and star Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass. The six-episode dramedy was written by executive producer and showrunner Amanda Peet and executive produced by Bernie Caulfield, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from Game of Thrones.
It requires full availability between Jan. 27 to Feb. 27, including some weekends. There are five day work weeks with 10-12 hours per day.
A PCR coronavirus test needs to be scheduled each week with multiple PCR and/or rapid tests occurring on-set during work days. They’re also asking people make this their only job during the period and agree not to work with other productions to limit exposure to the virus.
If you want to apply, here’s a flyer with more information:
🚨Core Background Needed!!🚨
PLEASE SHARE WITH ANY COLLEGE-AGED PEOPLE (Ages 18-25) YOU KNOW WHO WANT TO MAKE SOME $$ AND HAVE A FUN, ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EXPERIENCE! 🤩#Netflix #TheChair #pittsburghextrascasting #mossercasting pic.twitter.com/JlgLQjP1RJ
— Mosser Casting (@MosserCasting) January 14, 2021