By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You’ll be able to get a COVID-19 shot at Giant Eagle pharmacies when the vaccine is available to the general public.

A statement from a spokesperson Friday says Giant Eagle Pharmacy is right now helping the state and local health departments administer the vaccine to people in the 1A group. That includes people most at-risk like health care workers and those in long-term care facilities.

Giant Eagle will be prepared to give it to the general population when the government makes enough vaccine available.

The company says nearly every one of their 700 pharmacists is a licensed vaccinator.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has said it will be months before manufacturers will be able to make enough doses to immunize the general public. A break down of the state’s phased vaccination plan can be found here.