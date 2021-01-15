CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Homewood, Kelly Street, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a man who was found with a gunshot wound late on Thursday night.

According to police, they responded to a call of a man shot in the 6900 block of Kelly Street just before midnight.

When officers and first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police do not know where the shooting occurred at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details