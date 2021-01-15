By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a man who was found with a gunshot wound late on Thursday night.
According to police, they responded to a call of a man shot in the 6900 block of Kelly Street just before midnight.
When officers and first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police do not know where the shooting occurred at this time.
