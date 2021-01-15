By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a man charged with raping an 11-year-old child has been arrested.
On Friday night, the Allegheny County Police Department said 29-year-old Joshua Pollard was arrested in Bellevue. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a residence in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue to arrest Pollard, who was wanted on a warrant stemming from an incident in Pitcairn, county police said in a release.
Police say it is believed that Pollard threw a handgun out of a third-floor window before he was arrested.