WILMINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — A 22-year-old college student from Pennsylvania died from a ski accident in the Adirondack Mountains, police said.
Bernhard “Tanner” Kahlau of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, was skiing at Whiteface Mountain Ski Center when he lost control, veered off a trail and hit trees shortly after noon on Tuesday, according to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.
Kahlau was a business management major at the State University of New York at Fredonia, where he played hockey.
“He was a teammate that everyone loved. His kind demeanor, easy way, and welcoming smile made him a leader, confidant, and friend to all,” said Jeff Meredith, the team’s head coach.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)